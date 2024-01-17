Cases of COVID-19, flu cases remain high after holiday surge

VIRGINIA – With the new year came a high number of cases of respiratory illnesses. According to the CDC, in the week ending on Dec. 30, there were more than 1,000 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“We had a rough holiday season with high levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations, case counts and unfortunately, deaths associated with COVID-19, but thankfully the trend looks at this time that it’s in our favor,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the Director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

While COVID cases have been slightly but steadily dropping in recent weeks, cases of influenza also remain high.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting there have been more than 12,000 reported infections in Virginia during flu season and two reports of influenza-associated pediatric deaths.

“Not unexpectedly, we are in very high activity for influenza, we’re certainly hearing about hospitalizations and a lot of illness associated with influenza across the state,” Morrow explained.

Morrow said ways to stop the spread of respiratory illnesses include staying home when you’re sick and covering your cough or sneeze. She also said that it’s never too late to get your COVID-19 or flu vaccine.