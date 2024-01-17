Heating and plumbing services see influx of calls during cold snap

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Temperatures in the teens could be cause for concern for homeowners.

Heating and plumbing services like Davis Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electric in Rocky Mount said they’re staying busy with lots of cold weather-related calls. They’ve gotten between 250 and 300 calls just on Wednesday.

“We’ve been inundated with calls in the last day, so we’ve really had to step up our call center,” Operations Manager Jeremy Pugh said.

So while services are busy, Pugh said it’s not a bad idea to take preventative measures at your home.

If you have a heat pump, keep it clear to avoid damage.

“Making sure that there is no snow build-up or debris, build up on the sides and no snow or ice accumulation on the top,” Pugh said.

And Pugh has a few suggestions to prevent your pipes from freezing.

“Opening up your vanity doors, letting some of that warm air into there, raising the heat a little bit in your house prevents some freezing,” Pugh said. “Water lines that enter underneath the home, we recommend a heat tape.”

Another easy trick Pugh recommends is leaving a small trickle running from your faucets.

