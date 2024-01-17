Here’s everything you need to know about early, in-person voting in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The March 5 Primary Election is right around the corner, and Bedford County voters will soon be able to get ahead of the game if they wish to do so.

Beginning on Friday, Jan. 19, residents can head to the Bedford County Parks & Rec Chapel and cast their ballot.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

You can take advantage of early, in-person voting Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to this, there will also be early voting opportunities on Saturday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As a reminder, Saturday, March 2 will be the last day to vote early and in person ahead of the March 5 Primary Election.

Those planning to vote on March 5, will need to report to their respective polling places, which can be found here.

Please keep in mind that Feb. 12 is the last day to register to vote, and Feb. 23 is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot.

Below are some frequently asked questions from voters regarding dual primary elections, according to county officials:

Q. Which primary can I vote in?

A. In Virginia, you do not register to vote by party, so you are eligible to vote in either primary. You decide which election (Democratic or Republican) you want to influence.

Q. Can I vote in both primaries?

A. Virginia election law, § 24.2-530, regarding who may vote in a primary says, “No person shall vote for the candidates of more than one party.” This means that the voter must determine which one of the primary elections he wants to influence. You cannot vote in both.

Q. How does this work when I check in at my polling place?

A. When you arrive at the polls, the Officer of Election will ask if you want to participate in the Democratic or the Republican primary. They cannot complete your check in and provide you a ballot until they know which ballot you want.