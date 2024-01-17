Roanoke nonprofits awarded $300K in program grants by the Gun Violence Prevention Commission

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of dollars in program grants are headed to sixteen Roanoke nonprofits in an endeavor to combat gun violence in the Star City.

In total, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission has awarded $300,000 to the organizations, and the funds will be used to support gun violence prevention efforts, intervention and response programs for activities that are set to be finished by June 30.

“We are grateful to all the community agencies and partners who submitted proposals to aid in our city’s efforts to address gun violence through prevention, intervention and response,” Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said. “Your commitment to our city and reducing gun violence is a reflection of what Roanoke does best--working together to address our greatest challenges.”

The program, which will focus on Northwest Roanoke, will be centered around youth development, mental health and trauma-informed counseling, workforce development and employment, neighborhood outreach and safety, victim services and outreach and conflict resolution.

The grants are a part of the Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel’s $2 million from the City of Roanoke’s American Rescue Plan Act and are the final round of awards. City leaders say the money will help Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Framework continue to move forward.

Furthermore, this announcement comes after the Gun Violence Prevention Commission awarded $400,000 to nonprofits in May 2022 for violence interruption proposals and $100,000 for mini-grants to address prevention and intervention strategies.

Grant funding will be distributed to the organizations listed below: