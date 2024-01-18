Giles County Sheriff’s Office reminds public of Reassurance Program

GILES CO., Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people of its Reassurance Program.

It started back in 1988 as a way to check in on senior citizens who live alone.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Every night at six a dispatcher will call and if the person does not answer, a family member is then called and a deputy can be sent out for a wellness check.

Last year, more than 1,100 calls were made.

Sheriff Morgan Millirons said in a community like Giles, programs like this are essential.

“It’s a safety blanket for the sons and the daughters and the grandchildren that live two states away knowing that somebody is checking on their loved ones,” Millirons said.

He said over the years with this program, people have built friendships. He even said one dispatcher invited the person they call every day to their wedding.