Talk about personality! Hazel May is a one-year-old pup that is full of energy.

She is sweet, friendly, and loves people.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA said that Hazel May was shy at first when she got to the shelter, but has since really been active and enthusiastic. She also said she would fit in well with an active family who’s patient and can help train her.

If you’re interested in Hazel May, you can find more information here.