Radford volleyball shares testimony at NIL hearing

The NIL landscape has been described by some as the Wild West. It started in 2021, with college athletes across the country signing endorsement deals.

In Thursday’s legislative hearing, the subcommittee was considering the Fair College Sports Act, with the goal of the bill being to establish a clear set of rules so athletes are protected and their opportunities are promoted. One of the student-athletes who spoke was Radford volleyball player Meredith Page, who says she wants to put the emphasis on education and not a paycheck.

“Uniformity is key. A cohesive set of rules ensures that every student-athlete, regardless of their program or location can benefit from their NIL without unnecessary complications. Guard rails help maintain the integrity of collegiate sports while offering student-athletes the chance to capitalize on their personal brand,” said Page.

Other concerns brought up at the hearing included how these decisions impact women’s sports and non-revenue generating sports.

NCAA President Charlie Baker was also on hand and is working with the subcommittee to make adjustments and changes to NIL policies.