40-year-old Amherst woman dies after two-vehicle crash

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(WSLS)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly two-vehicle Amherst County crash that left a 40-year-old woman dead.

State troopers were called to Business Route U.S. 29 for the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at about 6 p.m.

Authorities said 40-year-old Jennifer M. Napier, of Amherst, was driving south in a 2010 Toyota Corolla and tried to make a left turn onto Old Stage Road at the same time a northbound 2016 Toyota Scion was attempting to turn onto the road as well.

The driver of the Scion, a 16-year-old boy from Lynchburg, was unable to avoid the Corolla and the two vehicles crashed into one another, and then Napier hit a guardrail, according to VSP.

Authorities said Napier was transported to a local hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries on Jan. 17.

We’re told two passengers in the Corolla and a passenger in the Scion were all severely injured in the incident. The teen driver was not hurt in this incident, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

