89-year-old woman dead after Appomattox County crash

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Appomattox County that resulted in the death of an 89-year-old woman.

According to police, the crash occurred Friday, Jan. 5 at 1:59 p.m. when a 2000 Chevrolet was heading eastbound on Route 24, near Gordon Lane when it ran into the back of a 2012 Toyota Tundra.

We’re told the Tundra had been stopped in the roadway waiting to turn into a parking area.

The passenger of the pickup, Susan Campbell, 89, of Appomattox, was injured and died from those injuries on Wednesday, Jan. 17, according to VSP.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup, Thomas Campbell, 60, of Appomattox was cited for following too closely and was not injured.

VSP said the driver of the Tundra was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.