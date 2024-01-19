34º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Gov. Youngkin signs executive order on artificial intelligence guidelines

The order implements AI standards and guidelines to protect Virginians, utilizing $600k in proposed funds for AI pilots in state agencies

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Richmond, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Executive Order, Artificial Intelligence, AI

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Youngkin wants Virginia to be a leader when it comes to artificial intelligence guidelines in the classroom.

On Thursday, Youngkin signed an executive order that implements AI Education Guidelines for the classroom and AI Policy and Information Technology Standards that safeguard the state’s databases while simultaneously protecting the individual data of all Virginians.

“These standards and guidelines will help provide the necessary guardrails to ensure that AI technology will be safely implemented across all state agencies and departments,” Youngkin said in the statement.

With the largest population of cybersecurity companies and personnel on the East Coast, several colleges and universities with technology research and critical national security and military intelligence institutions, Virginia has a huge interest in the impacts of AI.

The education guidelines establish guiding principles for the use of AI at all education levels. The hope is to ensure students will be prepared for the jobs of tomorrow without sacrificing any current learning opportunities.

“At the same time, we must utilize these innovative technologies to deliver state services more efficiently and effectively. Therefore, my administration will utilize the $600,000 in proposed funds outlined in my Unleashing Opportunity budget to launch pilots that evaluate the effectiveness of these new standards,” Youngkin said.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

email

facebook

twitter