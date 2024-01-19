Lynchburg opens warming center amid frigid temperatures

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The city of Lynchburg is offering a place for people to get out of these Arctic-like temperatures.

They’ve partnered with the Salvation Army to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families in the community.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The shelter will be open the entire weekend and into next week from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Guests will, however, be allowed to go to the Salvation Army cafeteria during the day.

In addition, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company will be offering fare-free bus services through Monday.

The shelter is located in the Salvation Army building at 2215 Park Avenue.

The full schedule for the center can be found below.