Roanoke Redevelopment Housing Authority looks to bring affordable housing to the city

ROANOKE, Va. – More affordable housing is coming to Roanoke.

The Roanoke Redevelopment Housing Authority wants to build about 90 affordable housing units on 12 acres at the intersection of Shenandoah and Peters Creek.

Delnice Parker does hair for living, and can attest to having multiple side hustles to make ends meet.

Parker said the rent is too high.

“Because if you don’t have the side hustle, you are going to drown,” Parker said.

Parker said it’s a no-brainer to have cheaper housing in the city.

“It’s bringing back more people to the community, it’s bringing the dollar to circulate back in the community more,” Parker said.

The Roanoke Redevelopment Housing Authority is looking to house people who spend a significant amount on rent.

David Bustamante, the executive director of the Roanoke Redevelopment Housing Authority, said the goal is to help people who spend more than 40% of their income on rent to find cheaper housing.

Bustamante said Roanoke has a significant need.

“We are the housing of last resort, every one of our waitlists is full, we haven’t opened our waitlist in roughly four months,” Bustamante said.

Bustamante said there are about 4,500 people on waiting lists to get help.

While 86 units is a small number, they hope to have more affordable housing in the future.

“We’re trying to do the best we can to house as many families as possible,” Bustamante said.

Leaders said the 12-acre site is in the early development stages and should break ground in late 2025 or early 2026.

Housing Authority leaders said the elderly, disabled, domestic violence survivors and those experiencing homelessness will get priority for the units.