Val’s Comfort Kitchen serves up kindness during frigid temperatures

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Serving up warmth and kindness — that’s the goal of Val’s Comfort Kitchen.

“If we can just give them a little bit of hope, to go back out those doors and face life,” owner Valerie Braxton said.

Braxton owns the kitchen, and noticed a need in the Lynchburg community.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“It just tugged at my heart, the frigid temperatures that are out. Here at the plaza we see a lot of people who are homeless, and I just wanted to do something that would help,” she said.

Then came the idea to offer free meals, and a place to warm up.

“To warm the tummy. To bring them from the outside in here,” Braxton said.

When you come to Val’s to get out of the cold, you’re given a freshly made grilled cheese, some delicious vegetable soup, and of course, some hot chocolate.

Once customers found out about Braxton’s plan, they started to chip in.

A nearby McDonald’s even donated coupons for free meals.

“I’ve had people bring in scarves, hats, socks, gloves,” she said.

Her favorite part? Bringing hope to those who need it.

“Putting a smile on people’s faces. Just giving them a little bit of hope to those who have come in and just kind of been beat down by life,” she said.