BLACKSBURG, Va. – Start jumping, Hokie fans! Virginia Tech football has released the date for this year’s spring game.

The Hokies will take to the field on Saturday, April 13 with a 3 p.m. kickoff in Lane Stadium.

More specifics will be released at a later date.

The Hokies are coming off their Military Bowl win against Tulane, the team’s first bowl win since 2016.