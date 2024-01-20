14-year-old dead after shooting at Giles County residence

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a residence in Giles County, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Friday at around 3:10 p.m., the 911 Center received a call about a person with a gunshot wound inside a residence.

The sheriff’s office said upon arrival, deputies found the boy who had sustained a single gunshot wound. We’re told the boy was pronounced dead by arriving EMS personnel.

According to authorities, only two other juveniles were at the home at the time of the shooting.

GCSO said this is considered an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation remains active, and authorities said the names of the juveniles will not be released.