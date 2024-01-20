Southern Team Subaru, Kingdom Harvest Church, TAP partner to distribute coats for ‘Operation Warm’

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of children in the Roanoke Valley are sporting new coats thanks to Operation Warm — made possible by Southern Team Subaru of Roanoke, Kingdom Harvest Church, and Total Action for Progress (TAP).

Southern Team Subaru of Roanoke partnered with Operation Warm to purchase new coats for children in need.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 480 coats were laid out at Kingdom Harvest Church in Roanoke, with volunteers on hand to assist children with sizing.

Kids got the experience to shop for their own free coat.

“When children catch the buses in the morning they’re outside, when the wind is blowing,” said Jason Hariston, assistant pastor of the Kingdom Harvest Church. “It is definitely a necessity to be warm. You’re not going to do good at school if you’re not warm. And not just at school, but just coming back home, being out and about just in general, you need to be warm.”

If you’re in need of a coat, you can contact Kingdom Harvest Church at (540) 362-5421 for the possibility of any leftover coats available.