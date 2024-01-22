Angels of Assisi asks for donations after rescuing 16 dogs, 19 puppies from bitter cold

A collection of dogs and pups rescued from harsh weather conditions in West Virginia. (Credit: Angels of Assisi)

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is asking for the community’s help after rescuing dogs and puppies from harsh weather conditions in West Virginia.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Angels of Assisi teams saved 16 dogs and 19 puppies from the bitter cold in Monroe County.

“With temperatures down to 5 degrees that very night, we were so thankful these lovely dogs will be inside instead, with warm blankets, good food, and fresh, unfrozen water,” organization officials wrote in a release. “After a lifetime of surviving outside, The Monroe County 35 are heading for a better, and warm, future.”

Now, Angels of Assisi needs your help.

The organization is asking for donations of towels, blankets and food to help care for their animals after the rescue.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, which is located at 415 Campbell Avenue SW in Roanoke, officials said. If you aren’t able to go to the shelter, they also have an Amazon Wish List.

Officials said fosters are also needed for their new puppies. You can contact the Adoptions Director for Angels of Assisi by clicking here.