19º
Join Insider

Local News

Closings, delays for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Education, Weather, Closings, Delays
(WDIV)

As wintry weather continues to move through our region, there will be a few schools with closures or delays on Monday, Jan. 22.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

Continue to check back as this list may grow. If you’re using the app and having difficulties, you can visit our main page for closings here.

Looking to submit a closing? Click here. We have discontinued our phone system and all status changes must be submitted online. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email