Former Salem middle school assistant charged with taking indecent liberties with children

SALEM, Va. – A former instructional assistant for Andrew Lewis Middle School is facing several charges in connection with crimes involving two female students under the age of 15, according to Salem officials.

Authorities said on Jan. 8, a total of four charges were brought against 31-year-old Jaquese Whorley, of Roanoke, which include:

Two counts: Taking indecent liberties with children

Two counts: 18.2-374.3 Use of communications system to facilitate certain offenses Involving children

We’re told the school division received the initial complaint accusing Whorley of unlawful contact with the students on Jan. 4. Immediately after, the Salem Police Department and the Department of Social Service-Child Protective Services were alerted as well as the parents of the students.

That same day, Whorley was placed on administrative leave from his job, authorities said.

On Jan. 5, Whorley’s employment with the Salem School Division was terminated, and three days later, he was arrested and charged.

According to Salem officials, Whorley first started working for Andrew Lewis Middle School in October 2022.

Following his arrest, he was held without bond at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

