Henry County crash on Route 684 leaves 56-year-old man dead

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Bassett man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday (Jan. 20) in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said it happened at about 11 p.m. on Route 684, close to Route 1163.

VSP told 10 News that 56-year-old Maurice O’Neal Washington was driving north in a 2016 Audi Q5, ran off the left side of the road and hit concrete pillars.

Washington, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.