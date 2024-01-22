New historical marker unveiled in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a new historical marker in Roanoke City.

Leaders unveiled the marker on Monday at Virginia Western Community College.

It honors VWCC as the first community college in Virginia to open for classes in 1966, as well as the backstory of the college itself and how it was created to oppose massive resistance.

“It’s a reminder to us that we all need to be vigilant to do those things that are right, that are Nobel, sometimes in the face of injustice and some men and women did that in the late 50s and it gave to us the community college system of today,” said Former Mayor Nelson Harris.

This is one of many historical markers. The former mayor says there are two more in the making.