Consumer Reports | Warnings about plastic chemicals in foods

VIRGINIA – It sounds gross and dangerous, but plastic chemicals are lurking in the foods we eat. The reality is that those chemicals are there and we’ve known about it for decades.

10 News anchor John Carlin explains recent testing by Consumer Reports reveals some of the foods with higher levels of these chemicals and how to avoid them.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Take a trip through the grocery store or stop at a fast-food restaurant. From packaged produce to meat, canned foods to fast food, you name it, it probably contains some form of a chemical used to make plastic.

“We tested a wide variety of packaged foods - 85 to be exact.” Lauren Friedman is a science journalist at Consumer Reports. “We were looking primarily for chemicals called phthalates and bisphenols such as BPA. We found them in almost every food we tested at levels that our scientists say are not okay.”

Even at low levels, studies suggest these chemicals can contribute to an increased risk of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.

But eliminating these chemicals from our diet is hard if not impossible.

“The problem is, it’s not just about avoiding foods wrapped in plastic. There are so many ways these chemicals can get into our food.”

Take the conveyor belts and the food handling gloves used during food processing.

Even from contaminated water and soil. So, what can you do to at least try to minimize chemical exposure?

First, try to avoid plastic food storage containers. If you do use them, don’t microwave them.

“Heat can increase chemical leaching into your food. So, it’s a good idea to avoid storing hot food in plastic containers.”

Stay away from fast foods, which were found to have some of the highest levels of plasticizers like phthalates in CR’s tests.

“One reason fast foods may have such high levels is because they’re often prepared by people wearing vinyl gloves, which are known to be extremely high in these chemicals.”

Try to eat fresh, minimally processed foods - like unpackaged fruits and vegetables, which have fewer opportunities to touch things with phthalates.

Stick with wood, stainless steel, and silicone kitchen tools. And, swap out plastic water bottles for bottles made out of glass or steel.