‘Soup for Seniors’ in Roanoke Valley accepting donations

ROANOKE, Va. – “Soup for Seniors” kicks off at the end of the month. The Local Office on Aging is accepting donations through February 4 at their office, First Bank locations and more.

President and CEO Ron Boyd said all donations go towards taking care of the elderly.

“Fuel costs are higher, and pantries are getting a little bare,” Boyd said. “Seniors, their budgets are stretched now more than ever.”

They need all kinds of food, non-perishables, like soup, peanut butter and crackers work great.

