Two dead after Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Two people were killed in a crash over the weekend in Halifax County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Troopers were initially alerted about a vehicle in a creek along Mill Pond Road (or Route 701) at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe the crash happened at about 10 p.m. the night before, and said 54-year-old Wayne P. Coles, of Scottsburg, Virginia, had been driving north in a GMC Sierra when he went off the road to the left, went down an embankment and overturned in the creek. The vehicle could not be seen from the roadway.

Coles as well as a passenger, 63-year-old Kenneth S. Young, of South Boston, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Neither individual was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.