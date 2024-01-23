Wasena Bridge construction set to begin after years of delays

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of delays, the Wasena bridge replacement project is back on track.

The bridge is set to be torn down and rebuilt this spring.

Crews will start work in early April with demolition set for early May.

It will take at least six months to fully remove, and then the new bridge should be complete in 2026.

In response to the closure, the city will be launching a campaign to drive traffic to businesses in the Wasena area.

While construction is taking place, the greenway will remain open, but detours will be in place.

The bridge is a major thoroughfare carrying about 10,000 vehicles a day, connecting the old southwest neighborhood to Wasena and its growing business community.

“Franklin Road and Brandon Avenue. They’re the two main roads that are actually going to see more traffic. Of course, you know when you establish a detour people know their way around. They’ll probably use other routes to get to where they want to go. So those are the two main roads that would actually see more traffic,” civil engineer and project manager Josephus Johnson-Koroma said.

The project costs $50.3 million in total and will include several bike lanes, wider sidewalks, lighting at the top and bottom, and four seating areas for travelers to rest and take in the views.

The city is planning a launch party for mid-March.