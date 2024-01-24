Danville Police warning residents of phone scams

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is warning residents of phone scams regarding missed court dates, and payment being requested over the phone to clear charges.

DPD said the police department, and any other local, state, or federal entity will never call individuals seeking payment over the phone.

Anyone who receives this scam call is asked to immediately hang up. Police urge residents to never give out any personal, medical, or financial information over the phone.

Authorities said email addresses and phone numbers can be replicated and faked by scammers. Receiving a call from a number that appears authentic doesn’t mean that it’s legitimate. Residents can call or visit the entity in question to authenticate the call or email received.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email, or use our crime tips app CARE here.