Dunkin’ opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – America’s largest donut chain opened a new location in Christiansburg Wednesday.

People were wrapped around the 1,800-square-foot building to celebrate the “next generation” store along Roanoke Street. We’re told it’s state of the art, seats up to 24 guests, and it has a drive-thru.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

There were giveaways in the morning, including free coffee for a year for the first 50 customers.

“I got here yesterday with the countdown on their sign, and they said they weren’t open yet so here I am again today,” said Atefeh Ghaderi, a customer at Dunkin’.

“I couldn’t drive by without coming in and getting some fresh donuts,” said Katherine Leffler, another customer at Dunkin’.

This store marks the second opening in our region by a local franchise group.

Last week, hundreds flocked to the Timberlake Dunkin’ in Lynchburg, some even camping overnight.