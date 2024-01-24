Woman sent to the hospital after Lynchburg shooting, man facing charges

David Garland is behind bars after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg, according to police. (Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail Lynchburg)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg shooting that left a woman in the hospital is now under investigation.

On Jan. 24 at 8:43 p.m., police said they responded to Polk Street for the report of someone who had been shot.

When they got to the scene, officers found the woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. We’re told she was sent to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Throughout the investigation, authorities said they determined the pair knew each other and had gotten into a verbal altercation which led to the shooting.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old David Garland III of Lynchburg. Police said he was arrested and charged with the following:

Malicious wounding,

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

Felony child endangerment,

Reckless handling of a firearm,

Discharging a firearm in the city limits,

Trespassing,

Shooting in an occupied dwelling.

Garland is now being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond, police said.

There were three children inside the home when the incident happened, according to LPD. None were injured.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said R.S. Payne Elementary was placed on restricted entry and exit, and Dunbar Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown which was changed to a restricted entry and exit during the investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, Lynchburg Police ask that you contact Detective R. Williams at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.