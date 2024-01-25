33 pounds of illegal marijuana found in luggage at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, VSP says

On January 19, 2024, members of the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted a narcotics interdiction at the Roanoke/Blacksburg Regional Airport in the City of Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – Thirty-three pounds of illegal marijuana was confiscated from a suitcase at the Roanoke Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Jan. 19, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the discovery was part of a narcotics interdiction led by members of the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. During the interdiction, task force members found two suspicious pieces of luggage on an inbound passenger flight, prompting them to use a Narcotics K-9.

After receiving a positive alert on the two pieces of luggage, Task Force members obtained and executed a search warrant on the two bags and ultimately found 33 pounds of illegal marijuana in the luggage.

According to VSP, a suspect has been identified in connection with this incident, which remains under investigation.

The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is Comprised of the City of Roanoke Police Department, Salem City Police Department, The Roanoke County Police Department and the Virginia State Police.