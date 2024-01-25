COVID-19, RSV and Flu declining in Roanoke, health experts say

ROANOKE, Va. – The number of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases has decreased in Roanoke.

“We were hopeful that the trend, the downward trend that we’ve seen over the last few weeks would continue, and in fact, it has continued, which is great news,” said Health District Director Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported that 32 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 13 new hospitalizations.

The numbers include people treated at the Salem VA Medical Center, Carilion and Lewis Gale Hospitals.

“It looks like we peaked the week of Christmas for this latest surge in COVID-19, and thankfully, since then we’ve had a slow but steady decrease,” said Morrow.

Two people died from COVID-19 within the last week, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

The health department also said Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, has decreased since Christmas. Symptoms of RSV include a runny nose, coughing and sneezing.

The numbers for flu are also decreasing. While our local health department doesn’t have the local numbers, the Virginia Health Department reported that 1,480 Virginians were diagnosed with the flu during the week ending of January 13.

“Right now, across the country, it looks like influenza has peaked and is decreasing. And certainly, if we look at Virginia as a whole, our numbers for influenza hospitalizations have decreased our emergency department surveillance is also seeing a decrease,” said Health District Director Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the flu is still high in Virginia.

You also want to continue to keep yourself and others safe.

“We want to make sure that anybody who’s sick with a fever and cough stays home until they no longer have a fever, and with COVID, we still recommend five days of staying home. Stay home don’t go to school, don’t go to work, don’t go out on public transportation. Also, if you’re coughing or sneezing, make sure to cover your cough and cover your sneeze,” said Morrow.

She also recommends getting your vaccinations for flu and COVID-19.

“Vaccines are the best primary prevention—the best way to protect ourselves. They’re not perfect, but they are the best tool that we have,” said Morrow.