Henry Co. authorities searching for person responsible for abandoning dog at Collinsville park

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the person responsible for abandoning a dog at a park in Collinsville.

We’re told the dog had to be euthanized due to its poor health conditions.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

According to authorities, on Wednesday at around 9:50 a.m., the 911 center received a call about a dog that was abandoned at Jaycee Park, located at 475 Parkwood Ct. in Collinsville.

The caller said the tan and black colored dog was left inside a porta-potty and was in poor health. A deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division responded and located the dog inside the porta-potty.

The sheriff’s office said the animal control deputy took the dog to a local veterinarian clinic, but due to the dog’s poor health conditions, it had to be humanely euthanized.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.