Roe v. Wade overturning will play pivotal role in upcoming election

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The United States Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is already creating a firestorm surrounding this year’s election.

Vice President Kamala Harris blames former President Donald Trump for the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, Trump said the Supreme Court’s decision was a big win for life.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

A political science expert from Virginia Tech said we are already seeing the impacts of the court’s decision in other states and here in Virginia.

She said the upcoming election, will set the stage for years beyond just this election.

“This election will help us to decide what happens in regard to reproductive health care rights for decades to come,” said Brandy Faulkner.

She said with how polarizing Roe v. Wade is, she expects a high turnout come Election Day.