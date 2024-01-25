Three Nelson County students sent home due to illness after eating freeze-dried Skittles

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Three Nelson County Middle School students were sent home due to illness after eating freeze-dried Skittles that weren’t in their original packaging, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they tested the candy for a variety of substances, including Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Heroin and THC, and the results came back ‘negative.’

In addition to this, Virginia State Police also analyzed the contents of the packaging for any additional Opioid or Scheduled Substances, and the results of this advanced testing were also ‘negative,’ deputies said.

The Nelson County Public School Administration was immediately alerted about the results as well and the students were seen by a school nurse before being sent home.

“The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Nelson County Public Schools and the Virginia State Police for their assistance in concluding this incident,” said deputies.