Christiansburg officials seeking public input for comprehensive plan

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg town leaders want to hear from you.

They are in the process of updating the town’s comprehensive plan.

It is a long-term plan to reflect the community’s vision as it continues to grow, and they’ve launched a survey to get the community’s input on it.

The survey includes questions on housing, recreation, education, safety, and an opportunity for you to give your input on what you would like to see.

If you would like to participate in the survey, you can find it here.