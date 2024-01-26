Disturbing images show dog found in Henry County porta-potty

WARNING: Some may find the contents of the video and story disturbing.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Upsetting images show a tan-and-black-colored dog in dirty conditions and looking malnourished after being found in a porta-potty.

The 911 call came in on Thursday morning from Jaycee Park, Henry County Animal Control Supervisor Allen Hall said.

“This was an egregious act of animal neglect and animal cruelty,” Hall said. “We take that serious here in Henry County, and we aim to bring this person to justice.”

Hall said the porta-potty was unlocked, but there was a traffic cone blocking the door.

He said they took it to a vet who decided the dog needed to be euthanized.

Now, deputies are following tips, searching for the person responsible for the crime.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened, animal abuse is an all too common problem in the Commonwealth.

“I would assume every county, every jurisdiction are having these same issues,” Hall said. “I would say, if you do adopt a dog, or do have a dog, or animal, or cat whatever, provide for it.”

For now, the search for justice continues for the pup.

“We’ve actually received some tips already,” Hall said. “We’re investigating those, and hopefully, we can knock this out pretty quick and get this taken care of because this was a terrible offense.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).