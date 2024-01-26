John Oates to perform at the Harvester in Rocky Mount this April

FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press room at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April, 10, 2014, in New York. Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate a business agreement the duo had. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – John Oates, formerly of the iconic rock duo Hall & Oates, is set to perform in Rocky Mount this April.

Oates will take to the stage at the Harvester Performance Center on April 9, for “An Evening of Songs & Stories.” His performance will close out the venue’s 10th Anniversary Concert Series.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Forming their creative partnership in the early 1970s, Oates and Daryl Hall went on to record 21 albums, selling more than 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history.

Since the start of his solo career in 1999, Oates has recorded seven solo albums, and published a best-selling autobiography, “Change of Season,” in 2017. His most recent recording project is set to release this year.

The show is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9. Tickets start at $47 and are available online here.