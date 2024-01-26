John Oates to perform at the Harvester in Rocky Mount this April

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – John Oates, formerly of the iconic rock duo Hall & Oates, is set to perform in Rocky Mount this April.
Oates will take to the stage at the Harvester Performance Center on April 9, for “An Evening of Songs & Stories.” His performance will close out the venue’s 10th Anniversary Concert Series.
Forming their creative partnership in the early 1970s, Oates and Daryl Hall went on to record 21 albums, selling more than 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history.
Since the start of his solo career in 1999, Oates has recorded seven solo albums, and published a best-selling autobiography, “Change of Season,” in 2017. His most recent recording project is set to release this year.
The show is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9. Tickets start at $47 and are available online here.