Ring no longer sharing video footage with police

After criticism from privacy advocates, Ring is ending a years-long police partnership.

The company announced in a blog post Wednesday that it will sunset the “request for assistance” tool on its app.

This tool allowed police and other public safety agencies to request and receive video captured by the cameras through the Ring Neighbor’s app.

The company has come under fire before for its close relationship with police departments across the country — handing out 11 videos to police without notifying users in 2022.

We reached out to both Lynchburg and Danville police, who have used Ring Doorbell technology the past few years to see how this change would affect them.

Lynchburg Police responded by saying they are still looking into the matter, while Danville Police said if they need footage, they will get a warrant.