American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia accepting nominations for ‘Celebration of Heroes’

You can nominate a local hero for their courageous acts

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

The American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia wants you to nominate someone for their work.

If they’ve saved a life or performed a courageous act, the Red Cross wants to recognize them.

Jacquelyn Grant with the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia joined us on Virginia Today to talk about the Celebration of Heroes event.

The categories include animal rescue, corporate hero, military, firefighter, 911 dispatcher, blood donor, workplace, law enforcement, education, or medical.

If you’d like to nominate someone, you can do so here. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 16.

