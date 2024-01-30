44º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver dies in fiery Campbell County crash

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Campbell County, Crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is working to identify a driver who was killed in a fiery Campbell County crash.

Authorities said the crash occurred on Saturday, Jan. 27 not long after 3 a.m. on Campbell Highway.

The driver of a 2016 Ford F250 was headed southbound toward the intersection with Village Highway and went off the right side of the road right before hitting a mailbox, sign, utility pole and tree, State troopers told 10 News. The vehicle then caught fire shortly after, authorities said.

At this time, State Police is working with the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the identity of the driver.

According to VSP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

We’re told the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email