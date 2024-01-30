43º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Event organizers call Roanoke Restaurant Week another success

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke Restaurant Week, Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been another successful Restaurant Week in Downtown Roanoke, as event organizers said the most restaurants ever participated – over 30 had deals to attract crowds.

The event has been going on for more than 10 years, but one restaurant owner said they saw an even bigger crowd this year. They believe that’s thanks to the warmer weather.

Businesses said the event has been a huge help financially to them.

“You put local dollars into local businesses, and it stays local,” Izzy Post, Director of Marketing and Communications at Downtown Roanoke Inc. said. “We also want to help our restaurants that kind of have that post-holiday slump, so by planning it here in January, it keeps the momentum and traffic into those businesses here in our area.”

In just a couple of months, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are expected to bring thousands into downtown to eat and drink again.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amy Cockerham joined the 10 News team in January 2023.

email