Renderings revealed for new Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

HALIFAX, Va. – People in Halifax County will soon be able to receive medical care at a new, modern hospital.

Renderings released on Monday by Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital show what the acute care center will look like.

This will replace the Fuller Roberts Clinic.

The hospital will have inpatient medical, surgical and intensive care services, as well as an emergency department and more.

“We want to build a facility that has good access, great services, and great outpatient services and that we are going to be here for the next 50 years because that is what the community needs,” said Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital President Brian Zwoyer.

Construction is set to begin this fall to complete the project by 2026.