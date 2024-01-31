Radford police officer arrested for assault, DUI in Wytheville

A Radford police officer is facing charges of assault and driving under the influence after an incident in Southside on Saturday, Jan. 27.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A Radford police officer is facing charges of assault and driving under the influence after an incident in Southside on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Around 12:51 a.m., Wytheville police officers said they responded to the Log House Restaurant for a fight.

When the first officer got to the area, police said the people involved in the fight were seen leaving in a silver pickup truck.

Witnesses and the victim spoke to police at the restaurant. The victim had visible injuries on his face and said he was assaulted by two men, authorities said.

As another officer was responding to the restaurant, the pickup was seen at the intersection of N. 11th Street and E. Monroe, and a traffic stop was conducted, according to Wytheville PD.

The driver of the pickup was identified as John Fuhrman, and the passenger was his brother, Michael Fuhrman, police said. John Fuhrman identified himself as an officer for the Radford City Police Department during the stop.

Both Fuhrmans were taken into custody. They are facing the following charges:

John Fuhrman: Assault and battery, Driving while intoxicated.

Michael Fuhrman: Assault and battery.



10 News reached out to Radford officials on Wednesday morning to learn more about the arrest of John Fuhrman. We have yet to hear back.

The Fuhrmans’ mugshots were not available as of Wednesday afternoon.