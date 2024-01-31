StepStone Family and Youth Services launches ‘Wrapped in Love’ blanket drive

StepStone Family and Youth Services is working to keep foster children warm this winter, and they need your help.

Their annual “Wrapped in Love” blanket drive kicks off Jan. 31, and runs until Feb. 14.

They are accepting all new, and lightly used blankets to donate to foster children throughout Southwest Virginia.

In years past, they said they have seen success, and this can support kids more than someone may think.

“For children, it does become that sort of protective and comfort item,” said Amanda Romans with StepStone Family and Youth Services. “If they’re feeling a little nervous, they can kind of wrap that blanket around them and get that sense of security from that.”

If you would like to get involved, you can find a link to find locations to donate here.