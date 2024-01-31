Taco ‘Ritas coming to the Berglund Center on May 5

ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Taco ‘Ritas festival in Roanoke!

On May 5, visit the Berglund Center to enjoy the vibrant and festive atmosphere with live Latin music, dancing and dancing lessons, margaritas, and plenty of tacos from Roanoke restaurants.

This year, there will also be a “Zona para niños,” or a kids zone, with family-friendly activities.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on May 5, with events already scheduled out for a day full of fun.

11 a.m.: Early VIP Entry,

Noon - 1 p.m.: Live music (Chupacabras),

1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Salsa dancing,

1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Mariachi,

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Taco eating contest,

2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Salsa lessons,

330 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Live music (Chupacabras).

VIP Package: $49 , which includes: One-hour early access (11 a.m.), Exclusive VIP-only area, Exclusive VIP necklace, Taco ‘Ritas shot glass, Three tacos, One margarita-tasting wristband, Exclusive margarita purchase line and exclusive to VIP margarita flavor, Unlimited chips & salsa bar.

Margarita drink tastings only: $12 (available for purchase the day of the event at the gate, max. of five tastings)

General admission: $9

Children twelve years old and younger get in free.

Click here to buy tickets, or call 1-866-434-8425. You can also visit the Berglund Center Box Office to get tickets.

Vendors interested in selling tacos at the event can contact Robyn at 540-853-6861 for more information.

WSLS is a proud partner of the event.