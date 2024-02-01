Botetourt County holds 2024 State of the County address

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County leaders are looking ahead to the future while reflecting on the past.

“Getting to know BOCO” that was the angle of Thursday’s State of the County address, focusing on the daily efforts of county employees who serve citizens, businesses, and visitors.

Topics ranging from the economic development with childcare where Botetourt received a pilot grant of $21,000 to Botetourt County Public Schools and what’s to come.

“The state of the county is very good. I am happy to say that emphatically. I believe that in all of my heart. I didn’t give us the highest mark because I think there are always times and things we can improve on,” Amy White, vice chair of the Board of Supervisors said.

