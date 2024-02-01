Man arrested after around 2k fentanyl pills, Psilocybin mushrooms, stolen gun found in vehicle

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing charges after the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs and guns from his car during a traffic stop on Jan. 30.
Authorities said they made the traffic stop around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 30 near the highway interdiction on Route 29.
During the stop, the following items were seized, according to Amherst County Sheriff Ayers:
- Around 2,000 pressed fentanyl pills,
- Several ounces of Psilocybin mushrooms,
- A loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which was stolen out of Martinsville.
We’re told the driver, identified as Quinn Hairston, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl,
- Felony possession of Psilocybin,
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II substance,
- Possession of a stolen firearm,
- Driving while suspended.
Anyone with information about the distribution or possession of drugs within the county area asked to contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office anonymous hotline at (434)946-7585.