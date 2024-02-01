Man arrested after around 2k fentanyl pills, Psilocybin mushrooms, stolen gun found in vehicle

(Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing charges after the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs and guns from his car during a traffic stop on Jan. 30.

Authorities said they made the traffic stop around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 30 near the highway interdiction on Route 29.

During the stop, the following items were seized, according to Amherst County Sheriff Ayers:

Around 2,000 pressed fentanyl pills,

Several ounces of Psilocybin mushrooms,

A loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which was stolen out of Martinsville.

We’re told the driver, identified as Quinn Hairston, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl,

Felony possession of Psilocybin,

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II substance,

Possession of a stolen firearm,

Driving while suspended.

Anyone with information about the distribution or possession of drugs within the county area asked to contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office anonymous hotline at (434)946-7585.