Man charged with attempted malicious wounding after shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in custody after a shooting incident in Lynchburg on Monday, according to Lynchburg Police.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wiggington Road. At 2:37 p.m., LPD officers responded to the location for the report of shots fired.

We’re told within minutes, they located the suspect and victim.

During the initial investigation, police said it was determined that the suspect and victim knew each other, and it appears that the two had a verbal altercation that led to the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Nicholas Hubbard, 32, of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with the following:

Attempted malicious wounding

Reckless handling of a firearm

Shooting within city limits

Hubbard was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

LPD said this was an isolated event and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LPD at 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.