Oscar Mayer Wienermobile arrives in our area

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hauling buns to our area this week.

Today, the iconic hotdog on wheels made stops at two Kroger locations in Blacksburg, and frankly, it was dog-gone exciting for many people who came to see it.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Drivers of the Wienermobile tell us they only get to make it to the area every two years or so. While we were there, there were plenty of people of all ages out relishing in the hotdog fun.

“I woke up with information that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was in Blacksburg,” said one Virginia Tech student. “So, I rounded up my roommates and we drove here. As we were driving, we were really excited when we saw the tip of it and as we got closer and closer, the excitement only grew.”

The Wienermobile Tour will also be hosting events outside Kroger stores in Salem, Roanoke, Forest, and Lynchburg.

You can find the dates and times here.