VSP charges two protesters near Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site in Montgomery Co.

Protesters near the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site near Elliston. (Appalachians Against Pipelines)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police charged protesters near a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site in Montgomery Co. Thursday morning.

Authorities said police were alerted at 5:37 a.m. of a small gathering of protesters at a makeshift helipad near the construction site near Elliston.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found an individual who had attached herself to the rear skid arm of an unoccupied helicopter sitting on top of the helipad. We’re told a second person was standing on the helipad next to the private aircraft.

Police said Julie Dreamer, 50, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, attached herself using a “sleeping dragon” device to the aircraft next to its jet fuel vent. We’re told at first, she refused to comply with troopers’ commands to free herself from the device.

By 7:30 a.m., VSP said Dreamer voluntarily surrendered and released herself from the device and helicopter.

Dreamer was charged with interfering with the property rights of another. She was denied bond and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

According to VSP, the person standing on the makeshift helipad, Jordan Mays, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, was cited for obstructing the free passage of others. We’re told he was also denied bond and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

The few other protesters dispersed soon after 8 a.m.

