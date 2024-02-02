Adam Ward Classic kicks off in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The Adam Ward Classic kicks off at Salem and Glenvar High Schools on Friday.

The basketball games are held every year in honor of Photojournalist Adam Ward who was tragically killed on the job. Ward was a Salem High graduate.

The event has contributed over $90,000 to the Adam Ward Scholarship Fund which is administered by the Salem Educational Foundation and Alumni Association.

“Each year we choose two Adam-like students who are deemed to be good students that are wonderful in their community,” Co-founder of Adam Ward Classic, Grant Smythers said. “They never met a stranger, and they always do good deeds for others.”

Admission for the game is $10.

See the full schedule below.

Friday, Feb. 2 - Salem High School

6 p.m. Glenvar vs. Salem (Varsity Girls)

7:45 p.m. Glenvar vs. Salem (Varsity Boys)

Friday, Feb. 2 - Glenvar High School

6 p.m. Salem vs. Glenvar (JV Boys)

7:45 p.m. Salem vs. Glenvar (JV Girls)

Saturday, Feb. 3 - Salem High School